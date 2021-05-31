CDB Leasing acquires eleven secondhand bulkers for $140m

China Development Bank Financial Leasing (CDB Leasing) has entered into an agreement to acquire eleven vessels from Danish bulk operator Clipper.

According to CDB Leasing, the deal, which involves handysize and ultramax bulkers, is worth $140.4m.

The buyer said that the transaction involves a Hong Kong-incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary, which is principally engaged in the vessel leasing business.

Earlier this month, CDB Leasing placed an order for eight 80,000 dwt bulkers at Cosco Shipping Heavy’s Yangzhou yard for $221.6m.