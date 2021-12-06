EuropeGreater ChinaTankers

CDB Leasing acquires five MR tankers from Trafigura

December 6, 2021
China Development Bank Financial Leasing (CDB Leasing) has agreed to purchase five MR product tankers from Geneva-based commodities giant Trafigura.

The transaction, worth approximately $140m, involves five of CDB Leasing’s Hong Kong-incorporated special purpose companies, which are principally engaged in the vessel leasing business.

Delivery dates for the five unnamed ships have not been revealed.

This year, the Hong Kong-listed CDB Leasing has been rapidly acquiring product tankers and bulkers. In June, it paid $383.8m for 10 MR units under construction at New Times, and most recently, $108m for 16 bulker newbuildings ordered at Penglai Zhongbai Jinglu Ship Industry and Huanghai Shipbuilding.

