China Development Bank Financial Leasing (CDB Leasing) has placed an order for eight 80,000 dwt bulkers at Cosco Shipping Heavy’s Yangzhou yard.

According to CDB Leasing, the deal is worth $221.6m.

The buyer said via the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that the deal involves eight wholly-owned special purpose companies of CDB Leasing incorporated in Hong Kong, which are principally engaged in the vessel leasing business.