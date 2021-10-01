CDB Leasing books nine ultramaxes at New Dayang

China Development Bank Financial Leasing (CDB Leasing) has returned to New Dayang Shipbuilding with a new deal worth up to $261m for nine ultramax bulk carrier newbuilds.

The transaction involves nine CDB Leasing’s Hong Kong-incorporated subsidiaries, which are principally engaged in the vessel leasing business. No delivery date has been revealed for this order.

The deal follows last year’s shipbuilding contracts with the same yard for eight 63,000 dwt bulkers estimated at close to $189m.

Earlier in May, CDB Leasing placed an order for eight kamsarmax bulkers at Cosco Shipping Heavy’s Yangzhou yard for $221.6m.

The Hong Kong-listed company has also been adding secondhand tonnage to its fleet, most recently seven handysize bulkers from John Fredriksen’s SFL Corporation for around $100m.