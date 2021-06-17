CDB Leasing in for 10 MR resales

Chinese financial house CDB Leasing has agreed to buy ten 50,000 dwt MR product tankers under construction at New Times Shipbuilding for $383.8m.

CDB Leasing said the ships will be chartered to an unnamed company via an operating lease agreement at floating rates. No further details have been disclosed.

A glance at New Times’ orderbook suggests the deal has been done with compatriot Shandong Shipping. Splash reported in April on Shandong Shipping’s decision to order ten 50,000 dwt MRs at the yard in question.