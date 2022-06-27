Dry CargoGreater ChinaShipyards

CDB Leasing in for more New Dayang bulkers

China Development Bank Financial Leasing (CDB Leasing) has returned to New Dayang Shipbuilding with a new deal worth up to $132m for four ultramax bulk carrier newbuilds. 

No delivery date has been revealed for the quartet, CDB Leasing said it managed to lock in at $6m below the market value set by an independent third-party appraisal firm. 

The deal follows last year’s shipbuilding contracts the financial leasing arm of China Development Bank signed with the same yard for nine 63,000 dwt bulkers estimated at close to $261m.

In April 2020, the Hong Kong-listed company also ordered eight similar ships paying around $189m. 

