CDB Leasing signs for eight newcastlemaxes at Chinese yards

China Development Bank Financial Leasing (CDB Leasing) has announced via the Hong Kong Stock Exchange orders for eight 210,000 dwt newcastlemax bulk carriers to be built at three state-owned shipyards in the People’s Republic.

The deal, worth a combined $417.6m, will see the ships start to deliver from the end of next year, further cementing China’s dominant position when it comes to the building and owning of newcastlemaxes, a ship type that has become a staple of the Chinese industrial supply chain over the past decade.

As of December last year, fast growing CDB Leasing ranked as the seventh largest Chinese ship lessor with $3.48bn on its books, according to data compiled by BRS Group.

VesselsValue lists the current fleet of CDB Leasing as heavily dry bulk focused with 62 bulkers on the water as well as five boxships, an aframax, two LNG carriers and one VLGC. Its orderbook is totally dry focused too.