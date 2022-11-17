Cecon taps Turkish yard for methanol-fuelled cable layer

Oslo-headquartered Cecon Contracting has contracted Sefine Shipyard in Turkey for the construction of a methanol dual-fuel cable-lay vessel.

The vessel, designed by NSK Ship Design together with Cecon’s engineering team will deliver in the first quarter of 2025.

“One of the main design objectives has been to develop a modern environmentally friendly cable ship without compromising on vessel capacities,” the company said.

In addition to the dual-fuel system, the ship will sport a battery pack for hybrid energy storage, yielding a “significant reduction in harmful emissions compared to existing conventional tonnage.”

The company added that extensive operational experience has been applied to develop a versatile work platform, allowing the vessel to operate in other segments of the offshore industry when not installing cables.

The vessel is prepared for typical offshore wind services as well as light construction work.