Celebrate in shipping’s spiritual home

I love to say I hate it, but really I love it”. Thus spoke one shipping veteran as he prepared for Posidonia which returns to the maritime calendar in early June. A covid-enforced break saw the 2020 edition postponed, but shipping is ready to party again. The usually biannual gathering in Athens has always been one of the highlights of the shipping calendar and this year has all the makings of a hugely memorable event.

Shipping has seen plenty of money made in the past couple of years, and m...