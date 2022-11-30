AsiaEuropeGasShipyards

Celsius adds to Samsung Heavy LNG carrier orderbook

Adis Ajdin November 30, 2022
Celsius Tankers, a unit of Danish owner Celsius Shipping, has ordered an additional 180,000 cu m LNG carrier at Samsung Heavy Industries, taking its orderbook of ultra-eco ships at the yard to 10 and adding to the fleet of four units already delivered in 2020 and 2021.

The vessel will be built to Lloyds’ Register class EEDI 3 meeting IMO requirements for ships built after 2025 for 30% more energy efficiency. The newbuild will deliver in 2026 and enter into a long-term charter with one of the energy majors.

Celsius said its LNG carrier design minimises CO2 emissions and methane slip from operations via installation of air lubrication, optimisation of hull shape and use of the “best available paint system” to reduce friction in water.

South Korean shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing today it had won an order for an LNG carrier worth around $250m, without disclosing the owner behind the deal.

