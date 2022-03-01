Celsius books methanol-ready feeder boxships in China

Denmark’s Celsius is pressing forward with its fleet renewal plan, having placed an order for two methanol-ready feeder containerships at Penglai Jinglu Ship Industry in China.

The 3,000 teu newbuilds, expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2023, will be in full compliance with EEDI Phase III and CII until 2030. No price has been revealed.

“Last year, 86% of our invested capital went to newbuildings with industry low fuel consumption. We intend to maintain that trend in 2022 to deliver on our ambitious strategy of lowering emissions per unit of freight transported,” said Frederik Baier Jensen, head of business development and investments at Celsius.

The Danish owner has a diverse fleet of more than 40 ships, including containerships, product and chemical tankers, as well as LNG carriers, of which eight are on order at Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea, set to deliver between 2023 and 2025.