Celsius gives China Merchants its entrance into LNG carrier construction

After having a newbuilding letter of intent agreed since the autumn, China Merchants Heavy Industry Jiangsu and Celsius Tankers have now signed contracts four firm 180,000 cbm LNG carriers with unit contract price understood by brokers to be around $235m. The contract comes with options for four more vessels, and marks the official entry of another Chinese yard into this rarified field of ship construction

The LNG newbuildings will be fitted with high-pressure ME-GI en- gines, shaft generators and air lubrication systems to reduce emissions and have Mark III Flex cargo containment system. Deliveries will be from early 2026.