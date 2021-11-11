Celsius signs for two more LNG newbuildings at Samsung Heavy

Celsius Tankers, a unit of Danish owner Celsius Shipping, has ordered two additional 180,000 cu m LNG carriers at Samsung Heavy Industries, taking its orderbook of ultra-eco ships to six and adding to the fleet of four units already delivered in 2020 and 2021.

The new order will be sister vessels to the first four vessels but, according to Celsius, offers additional improvements, including lower emissions and reduced fuel consumption. The new vessels will be fitted with ME-GA propulsion.

The vessels will be built to Lloyds’ Register class notation EEDI-3 meeting IMO requirements for ships built after 2025 for 30% more energy efficiency. The two newbuilds deliver in 2024 and will enter into a long term time charter with one of the first-class energy majors. Swiss-based commodity trading giant Gunvor, through its subsidiary Clearlake Shipping, chartered the first quartet set to deliver during 2023 and 2024.

Celsius Tankers recently took delivery of the fourth and last LNG carrier from the previous series of 180,000 cu m XDF vessels ordered at Samsung Heavy in 2018. The latest order will see Celsius Tankers’ total fleet grow to ten 180,000 cu m LNG carriers.