EuropeOperations

Cenk takes ageing roro from Grimaldi

Nicola Capuzzo Nicola CapuzzoNovember 12, 2020
0 9 Less than a minute
Grimaldi

Malta Motorways of the Seas, a company fully controlled by Grimaldi Group, has just sold the 1995-built roro Euroferry Malta to Turkish shipping company Cenk.

The ship has already been renamed Cenk G, and is now deployed on the route linking Haydarpasa in Turkey with the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk.

The sale price is between €9.5 and €10m.

This sale from Grimaldi is part of its fleet renewal and comes after the delivery from Jinling shipyard of Eco Valencia, the first of twelve new roro ships with 500 trailers capacity. The new vessel is expected to enter service this month running between Spain and Italy.

Tags
Nicola Capuzzo Nicola CapuzzoNovember 12, 2020
0 9 Less than a minute
Nicola Capuzzo

Nicola Capuzzo

Nicola is a highly qualified journalist focused on transport economics, logistics and shipping with broad experience in both online and printed media. Specialties: shipping, ship finance, banking, commodities and port economics. He regularly interviews Europe's top shipowner executives for Maritime CEO magazine.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button