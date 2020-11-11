Cenk takes ageing roro from Grimaldi

Malta Motorways of the Seas, a company fully controlled by Grimaldi Group, has just sold the 1995-built roro Euroferry Malta to Turkish shipping company Cenk.

The ship has already been renamed Cenk G , and is now deployed on the route linking Haydarpasa in Turkey with the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk.

The sale price is between €9.5 and €10m.

This sale from Grimaldi is part of its fleet renewal and comes after the delivery from Jinling shipyard of Eco Valencia, the first of twelve new roro ships with 500 trailers capacity. The new vessel is expected to enter service this month running between Spain and Italy.