Central Mare orders suezmax pair at Hyundai

Central Mare orders suezmax pair at Hyundai

January 15th, 2020 Europe, Tankers 0 comments

Evangelos Pistiolis, via Central Mare, has placed an order with Hyundai Heavy Industries for the construction of two 158,000 dwt suezmax tankers.

According to Allied Shipbroking, the two scrubber-fitted tankers are scheduled for delivery in 2021. The contract value was not disclosed.

Central Mare currently owns a fleet of two handy tankers and has another five 50,000 dwt MR tankers on order at Hyundai Mipo.

Pistiolis currently has two suezmax tankers on order at Hyundai Vinashin via Nasdaq-listed tanker unit Top Ships.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.