Central Mare orders suezmax pair at Hyundai

Evangelos Pistiolis, via Central Mare, has placed an order with Hyundai Heavy Industries for the construction of two 158,000 dwt suezmax tankers.

According to Allied Shipbroking, the two scrubber-fitted tankers are scheduled for delivery in 2021. The contract value was not disclosed.

Central Mare currently owns a fleet of two handy tankers and has another five 50,000 dwt MR tankers on order at Hyundai Mipo.

Pistiolis currently has two suezmax tankers on order at Hyundai Vinashin via Nasdaq-listed tanker unit Top Ships.