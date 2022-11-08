AsiaOffshoreShipyards

Centus Marine taps Strategic Marine for pair of fast crew suppliers

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 8, 2022
Strategic Marine

Singapore-based shipbuilder Strategic Marine has won a newbuild contract for two fast crew suppliers from Malaysian offshore vessel owner Centus Marine. The two offshore support vessels follow four ships of a similar type ordered by Centus in the past two years and 11 in total.

The new 42-m long units will feature design and technical enhancements when compared to previous vessels, Strategic Marine said. Each vessel will be able to transport 100 personnel and feature three Cummins KTA50 engines, with expected cruising speeds of around 30 knots.

“These boats are tailored to our specific offshore operating conditions and thanks to Strategic Marine’s policy of continuous improvement, we’ve been able to influence vessel design by incorporating clients’ feedback, which has proved really valuable, helping keep us at the forefront of this competitive market,” Centus Marine said.

The newbuilds are scheduled for delivery in early 2023 and are expected to work in Southeast Asian waters.

Last month, the shipbuilder secured an order from another Malaysian operator, Surya Nautika, for a quartet of fast crew supply vessels. These ships will be 40 m long and will be delivered to the licensed Petronas contractor progressively from the first quarter of 2023.

