Ceres Terminals to lease TraPac Jacksonville container terminal, commits to modernisation

Jaxport, Florida’s largest container port, has signed Ceres Terminals to a 20-year lease of the TraPac Jacksonville container terminal. The agreement includes $45m for the lease and $15m for terminal upgrades, including investments in cargo handling equipment and systems.

In a separate transaction, Ceres will purchase the terminal’s previous leaseholder, terminal operator TraPac Jacksonville, LLC from Mitsui O.S.K Lines, Ltd. (MOL), subject to closing conditions. Details of the private transaction, including purchase price, have not been disclosed.

Subject to completion of the sale, Ceres will begin operating the 158-acre container facility located at Jaxport’s Dames Point Marine Terminal on March 1.

Jaxport’s largest single-tenant-operated facility by acreage, TraPac Jacksonville features two 1,200-foot-long berths and six post-Panamax container cranes.

An existing Jaxport tenant, Ceres has also operated the Jaxport intermodal yard (ICTF) at Dames Point, adjacent to the TraPac terminal, since it opened in 2016.

Operations and ocean carrier services will be unchanged.

TraPac Jacksonville offers direct containership service to ports throughout Asia and South America through THE Alliance.