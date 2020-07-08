CGG acquires stake in autonomous robot startup

French offshore survey service provider CGG has announced its seismic equipment unit Sercel has acquired a 34% shareholding in AMBPR, a start-up company that designs and markets autonomous robots for repairing large metallic structures, used in the maritime and energy industries.

Sercel recognised the potential of AMBPR through its industrial accelerator program Axandus, which helps start-ups to scale up their industrial growth.

The two companies have also signed an exclusive industrial partnership agreement whereby Sercel will manufacture AMBPR robots at its Saint-Gaudens site in France.

AMBPR has developed a prototype robot based on an instrumented articulating boom lift that can work autonomously to clean, sand and paint the sides of ships in dry dock. With the manufacturing support of Sercel, AMBPR expects to sell its first units within the next six months.

The terms of the agreement also provide for Sercel increasing its stake in AMBPR to 51% in 2021.

“Sercel is pleased to support AMBPR with its industrial expertise and production capacity. This initiative is an opportunity to broaden the range of potential markets for our technology and know-how beyond the oil and gas industry and diversify production at our Saint-Gaudens site,” said Emmanuelle Dubu, CEO of Sercel.