CGG and dCarbonX partner on decarbonisation studies

France’s CGG has signed a strategic agreement to support UK-based geo-energy resource company dCarbonX in the subsurface assessment of its operated clean energy projects offshore Ireland and the UK, which include geothermal energy and storage sites for CO2, hydrogen and ammonia.

CGG will help identify and de-risk subsurface storage, sequestration and geothermal energy sites.

Peter Whiting, SVP, Geoscience EAME, CGG, said: “Our collaboration with dCarbonX, to innovatively support the development of subsurface energy storage, carbon sequestration and geothermal assets focusing on industrial clusters in the Irish Sea and the UK, reinforces CGG’s commitment to the climate and environment. This is consistent with our initiatives to actively participate in the energy transition with the accelerated development and commercialization of CCUS, hydrogen and ammonia storage and geothermal energy.”

dCarbonX is pioneering offshore decarbonisation exploration as a new, innovative, and sustainable enabler of the energy transition by applying integrated business, geoscientific and well engineering solutions.