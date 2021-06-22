CGG awarded Barents Sea project by Lundin Energy

France’s CGG has been awarded a project by Lundin Energy Norway for the seismic imaging of a node and streamer 3D survey currently being acquired over a 3,700 sq km area of the Nordkapp basin in the Barents Sea.

The survey combines the source-over-spread seismic technology developed by CGG in collaboration with Lundin, with the deployment of sparse ocean-bottom nodes.

This configuration is designed to obtain a high-definition image of the sedimentary basins and accurately image the numerous salt flanks to improve the understanding of trap mechanisms, deformation and faulting near salt-sediment interfaces, CGG explained.

The data will be processed at CGG’s Massy subsurface imaging center in France.

Peter Whiting, SVP, geoscience, EAME, CGG, said: “This award builds on CGG’s successful technical partnership with Lundin which has spearheaded the development of several revolutionary new imaging concepts to address Lundin’s specific geological challenges.”

The Barents Sea survey will take place this summer, acquired by PGS Ramform Hyperion.