EuropeOffshore

CGG awarded three new projects by BP

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesApril 1, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
CGG

France’s CGG has been awarded three seismic imaging projects by BP, two in the Gulf of Mexico and one offshore Trinidad & Tobago.

The projects will start in first and second quarters this year, and will complete with cloud delivery of the data by the fourth quarter.

Colin Murdoch, EVP geoscience at CGG, said: “This high-profile set of awards demonstrates client demand for our best-in-class technology and service. By consistently investing in our people, imaging technology innovation, and high-performance computing infrastructure during the pandemic crisis, CGG continues to provide an unmatched level of services and image quality as the recognized leader in high-end seismic imaging.”

Tags
Grant Rowles Grant RowlesApril 1, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button