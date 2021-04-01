CGG awarded three new projects by BP

France’s CGG has been awarded three seismic imaging projects by BP, two in the Gulf of Mexico and one offshore Trinidad & Tobago.

The projects will start in first and second quarters this year, and will complete with cloud delivery of the data by the fourth quarter.

Colin Murdoch, EVP geoscience at CGG, said: “This high-profile set of awards demonstrates client demand for our best-in-class technology and service. By consistently investing in our people, imaging technology innovation, and high-performance computing infrastructure during the pandemic crisis, CGG continues to provide an unmatched level of services and image quality as the recognized leader in high-end seismic imaging.”