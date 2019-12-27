Home Sector Gas CGR Arctic Marine forms LNG bunkering venture with Wuzhou Shipbuilding December 27th, 2019 Jason Jiang Gas, Greater China

CGR Arctic Marine, a unit of David Wu’s Landmark Holdings, has entered into an agreement with Chinese shipyard Wuzhou Shipbuilding to form a joint venture for the design and promotion of technologies for small-scale LNG carriers and LNG bunkering vessels.

The new joint venture aims to commercialise CGR Arctic Marine’s patented LMB6 LNG bunkering vessel, which will be the first hybrid LNG bunkering vessels in the market, featuring a battery system in combination with pure gas generators.

“A hybrid ship with energy storage in large batteries in combination with pure gas generators can provide significant reductions in fuel cost, maintenance and emissions as well as improved responsiveness, regularity and safety,” said Bard Norberg, founder and director of CGR Arctic Marine.

The new vessels are expected to be delivered in 2021.

Taizhou-based Wuzhou Shipbuilding is a shipyard specialising in the development and construction of small scale LPG, LEG and LNG vessels.

This month, another Landmark Holdings controlled unit, Saga LNG Shipping, took delivery of its first ever LNG carrier Saga Dawn from China Merchants Heavy Industry.