CGR Arctic Marine forms LNG bunkering venture with Wuzhou Shipbuilding

December 27th, 2019 Gas, Greater China 0 comments

CGR Arctic Marine, a unit of David Wu’s Landmark Holdings, has entered into an agreement with Chinese shipyard Wuzhou Shipbuilding to form a joint venture for the design and promotion of technologies for small-scale LNG carriers and LNG bunkering vessels.

The new joint venture aims to commercialise CGR Arctic Marine’s patented LMB6 LNG bunkering vessel, which will be the first hybrid LNG bunkering vessels in the market, featuring a battery system in combination with pure gas generators.

“A hybrid ship with energy storage in large batteries in combination with pure gas generators can provide significant reductions in fuel cost, maintenance and emissions as well as improved responsiveness, regularity and safety,” said Bard Norberg, founder and director of CGR Arctic Marine.

The new vessels are expected to be delivered in 2021.

Taizhou-based Wuzhou Shipbuilding is a shipyard specialising in the development and construction of small scale LPG, LEG and LNG vessels.

This month, another Landmark Holdings controlled unit, Saga LNG Shipping, took delivery of its first ever LNG carrier Saga Dawn from China Merchants Heavy Industry.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

