CGX nets Maersk Drilling semisub for Guyana campaign

Maersk Drilling has been awarded a one-well contract by CGX Resources, operator and joint venture partner with Frontera Energy, for the 2009-built semisub rig Maersk Discoverer to carry out exploration drilling in the Corentyne Block offshore Guyana.

The contract, with an undisclosed value, has an estimated duration of 75-85 days and is expected to commence in Q3 2021. It contains one firm-well in the Corentyne Block and one optional well for the Demerara Block estimated at 40 days.

“With this contract, Maersk Discoverer is fully booked throughout 2021 allowing us to continue to build and leverage the experience of the crew as well as the special technical characteristics of the rig,” said Morten Kelstrup COO of Maersk Drilling.

Maersk Discoverer is currently operating offshore Trinidad and Tobago for BP. Following the contract with CGX, the rig will commence a contract with BG International, a subsidiary of Shell, in Trinidad and Tobago.