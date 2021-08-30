CGX takes option on Maersk Drilling semisub in Guyana

CGX Resources, operator and joint venture partner with Frontera Energy Guyana, has exercised an option for the 2009-built semisub Maersk Discoverer to drill one additional exploration well offshore Guyana.

The work will commence in the first half of 2022 in direct continuation of the semi’s contract with Shell Trinidad.

“The region holds great potential and with our multiple active rigs in the area, we are well-positioned to tap into the positive outlook for hydrocarbon developments in the Americas,” says COO Morten Kelstrup of Maersk Drilling.

With this option, the Maersk Discoverer is fully booked throughout 2021 and part of 2022. It is currently operating offshore Guyana for CGX. After this contract, the rig will start for BG International, a subsidiary of Shell.