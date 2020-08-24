CH Offshore settles commission dispute with brokers

Singapore-based OSV operator CH Offshore has reached full and final settlement with three shipbroking houses relating to arbitration proceedings against the company.

The three shipbroking companies Internaves Consorcio Naviero, Maritima Altair Petromar and Lamat Offshore Marine filed arbitration cases against CH Offshore separately for unpaid broker commission and damages amounting to $3.73m in total.

CH Offshore said it has settled all claims under the arbitration proceeds for the settlement amount of $5.25m.

The settlement follows CH Offshore losing an appeal against a first arbitration award which rules in favour of the three shipbrokers last month.