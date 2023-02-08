Championing marine assurance in the offshore market

Marine assurance is a business-critical discipline that supports safe offshore operations and ensures that operators meet the requirements of stakeholders. MIS Marine’s managing director Dominic McKnight Hardy explains how marine assurance can be applied to the offshore market.

The pace of change is quickening as shipping is now making greater strides towards creating a safer, incident-free and pollution-free industry. Marine assurance is often the unsung hero in this endeavour, even though it underpins the due diligence efforts that support the industry’s sustainability and safety goals.

Offshore vessel (OSV) operations face many similar challenges to commercial maritime – namely: ensuring vessel safety, compliance and operational performance. This can involve counterparty and sanction checks, monitoring emissions, managing port calls and ensuring labour regulation compliance.

However, the offshore industry also has its own unique risks and challenges. Here, Marine Assurance can help to ensure that vessels are fit for purpose, whilst meeting international and local requirements relating to a specific project. There are regulations for cargo and personnel operations, station keeping, maintaining exclusion zones, hose handling, deck operations, piracy, emergency response, personnel training and much more.

Marine assurance raises awareness of the risks involved for specific vessels, voyages and projects and supports the implementation of mitigation measures – before a crisis occurs. It therefore involves applying a proactive approach to risk which is based on processes, inspections, certification, surveys and self-assessments, which in turn promotes best practice and leads to safe, sustainable and efficient operations.

Advanced marine assurance systems offer an integrated approach backed by deep expertise. Homegrown paper or spreadsheet-based solutions do not provide a single source for this knowledge that can be used company-wide. Imagine, for example, that an offshore support vessel is deemed unacceptable by a team in one region. OSVs are mobile assets that are shifted around globally, but without a centralised and accessible system, the issues it leaves behind on one project may not be visible to teams elsewhere.

It is important to recognise that sanctions, emissions, labour, and vessel operational requirements continue to evolve, with more than 6,500 sanctions already in place in the last 12 months and more expected. So, the way that the industry assesses risk must also evolve and flex more than ever before. This combination of new risks, new technologies, and new mindsets means that Marine Assurance 2.0 is now able to offer far more to the offshore industry. Through a new approach to risk modelling, digitalisation, and decarbonisation, Marine assurance can now go beyond the fundamental aspects of safety and pollution prevention, leveraging comprehensive data sources and the latest technologies to deepen insight, drive policy, monitor compliance and streamline efficiency.

All marine assurance systems have an underpinning of quality data and analysis – data and deep learning techniques build a picture of the quality and performance of a vessel or fleet. Advanced analytics further enhance insights, creating a detailed and constantly evolving 3D view of every situation. When combining artificial and human intelligence, marine assurance helps decision makers in the offshore segment to make nuanced decisions operationally, commercially, and reputationally, to better manage risk and support safe, clean operations.

These tools are available through a centralised, single view including vessel data, company data, and inspections, Port State Control, casualties, port calls, voyage history, sanctions and emissions to name a few. Data acquisition is automated, and to improve communication, there is instant access to an intuitive summary of key data, such as inspections and incidents. Digitalisation on this scale also allows risk criteria to be automatically applied to every vessel instantly and reliably.

Communications with vessel operators is a deeper consideration for offshore than for downstream. Offshore assurance focuses on assessing the quality of a vast number of operations – anything from anchor handling, crew transportation, surveying and geotechnical matters to name a few – which need to be reviewed in a portfolio for a vessel’s role in a portfolio.

Each operation requires certification through communications and the provision of documentation. Creating reviews for the certificates and allowing them time-duration approval, which are then also available next time the vessel is nominated, is one of the biggest time savings.

The aim of marine assurance for offshore players is to provide a complete data view, responsive compliance tracking and streamlined vetting operations tailor-made to suit the wide range of applications in established oil, gas and renewables operations and the newer frontier work of floating offshore wind. The specifics may change, but the goal remains the same: safety, regulatory compliance and environmental performance to support successful business endeavours.