Chang Kuo-wei wins Evergreen succession war

March 23rd, 2020 Containers, Greater China 0 comments

A court in Taiwan has ruled Chang Kuo-wei, the youngest son of late Evergreen chairman Chang Yung-fa, is entitled to solely inherit around TWD14bn ($460m) worth of assets and take over as chairman of Evergreen Group according to Chang Yung-fa’s will.

The ruling comes four years after Chang Yung-fa died in 2016 and left behind a will naming Chang Kuo-wei as the new chairman of Evergreen Group and the sole heir of his assets. The will led to a succession battle within the Chang family with Chang Kuo-wei’s three elder brothers filing a lawsuit against him questioning the authenticity of the will.

The three older brothers terminated the top management division of the group, along with the chairman role with their power in the board to oust Chang Kuo-wei from the group.

Chang Kuo-wei later founded his own airline StarLux, which launched its first flights in January.

The Taipei District Court has determined that the will is legally binding after a long period of investigation, while the court decision can be appealed.

Evergreen Group operates two main businesses – shipping line Evergreen Marine and airline EVA Airways.

Evergreen founder Chang Yung-fa died in January 2016, aged 88. Chang founded Evergreen in 1968 and by the turn of the century it was second only to Maersk in the liner stakes. Today, the Taipei-headquartered line is the seventh largest in the world with 1.24m slots according to data from Alphaliner.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

