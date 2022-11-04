EuropeOperations

Change at the top at Ernst Russ Shipbroker

Sam Chambers
November 4, 2022
A change at the top of one of Germany’s best known shipbrokers has been announced. Jan-Hendrik Heikes, managing director of Ernst Russ Shipbroker, will retire at the end of the year, and is set to be replaced by Maik Putzer (pictured).

Putzer started his apprenticeship at Stüwe & Co in 2002. After the founding of Ernst Russ in 2013 by Ernst Russ, Peter Döhle and Stüwe & Co, Putzer was headed up chartering.

Ernst Russ Shipbroker has also brought onboard former Peter Döhle employee Marc Serwatzki to head up container chartering.

