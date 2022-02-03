Change of CEO at Siemens Gamesa

Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa has appointed Jochen Eickholt, a member of the executive board at Siemens Energy as its chief executive officer. Eickholt will take the reins from Andreas Nauen, who stepped down after just 18 months.

Eickholt joined the Siemens Energy executive board in January 2020 where he is responsible for the power generation and industrial applications businesses as well Asia Pacific and China. During a career with Siemens spanning more than 20 years, Eickholt has held several senior management positions including CEO of Siemens Mobility and chairman and managing partner of the Siemens Portfolio Companies.

“Siemens Gamesa is experiencing significant challenges in its onshore business in a very difficult market and we have appointed an executive with a strong track record in managing complex operational situations and in successfully turning around underperforming businesses,” said Miguel Angel López, chairman of the board of directors of Siemens Gamesa.

Leadership change will take place on March 1 and Siemens Gamesa said that despite the current challenges, its board of directors remains convinced by the long-term prospects and value creation potential. “With an order backlog of more than €33bn, leadership in the growing offshore market and a strong service business the company is well positioned for future success. The priority remains to turnaround the onshore unit.”