Change of CEO at Transpetro

Gustavo Santos Raposo has resigned as CEO of Petrobras subsidiary Petrobras Transporte S.A. (Transpetro) effective September 24.

Service Director Luiz Eduardo Valente has been nominated to take over the role, pending the approval of Transpetro’s board of directors.

Valente has a degree in chemical engineering and a post-graduate degree in oil processing engineering from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), as well as an executive MBA degree from Coppead (UFRJ). He started his career at Petrobras in 1980.

Transpetro owns a fleet of 22 tankers, six LPG carriers and a single OSV according to VesselsValue.

