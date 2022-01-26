Changes at the top at Stolt-Nielsen

Niels Stolt-Nielsen (pictured) has informed the board of Stolt-Nielsen of his wish to step down from his role as CEO. He will continue as CEO and as a director on the board until the appointment process for a successor has been completed.

Stolt-Nielsen has served as CEO since November 2000, having joined the famous Scandinavian tanker company in 1990. The intention is that once a suitable replacement is found, he will assume the role of chairman, replacing Samuel Cooperman.

Stolt-Nielsen said he felt now was the right time to step aside and let a fresh pair of hands take the company forward.