Changjiang Shipping orders river bulker at Dajin Heavy
Changjiang Shipping, part of Sinotrans & CSC, has placed an order at Dajin Heavy Industry, the subsidiary yard of Shanghai Bestway, for the construction of a 7,500 dwt bulk carrier.
The LNG dual fuel bulker will be used for shipping services along the Yangtze River.
The construction of the vessel is a pilot project under the Yangtze River Gasification Initiative by the central government.
Delivery of the vessel is scheduled in 2022.
State-run Changjiang Shipping is the largest shipping operator along the Yangtze River.