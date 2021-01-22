Dry CargoGreater ChinaShipyards

Changjiang Shipping orders river bulker at Dajin Heavy

Jason Jiang January 22, 2021
Changjiang Shipping, part of Sinotrans & CSC, has placed an order at Dajin Heavy Industry, the subsidiary yard of Shanghai Bestway, for the construction of a 7,500 dwt bulk carrier.

The LNG dual fuel bulker will be used for shipping services along the Yangtze River.

The construction of the vessel is a pilot project under the Yangtze River Gasification Initiative by the central government.

Delivery of the vessel is scheduled in 2022.

State-run Changjiang Shipping is the largest shipping operator along the Yangtze River.

