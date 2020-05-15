Chaozhou Yatai Shipping lists panamax for sale

Chaozhou Yatai Shipping has listed its 2012-built 76,000 dwt panamax bulker Ya Tai 3 for auction sale on Guangzhou Shipping Exchange.

The starting price for the Chinese-built vessel in the auction is $1.2m.

Yatai Shipping went bankrupt along with its parent Chaozhou Yatai Energy, a coal trading and shipping company, in 2018. Yatai Energy completed a debt restructuring with a new investor earlier this year.

Ship registration information shows the vessel is currently managed by Cosco Shipping Bulk.

Following the sale, the company’s fleet will be left with two bulkers.