Chaozhou Yatai Shipping lists panamax for sale

Chaozhou Yatai Shipping lists panamax for sale

May 15th, 2020 Dry Cargo, Greater China 0 comments

Chaozhou Yatai Shipping has listed its 2012-built 76,000 dwt panamax bulker Ya Tai 3 for auction sale on Guangzhou Shipping Exchange.

The starting price for the Chinese-built vessel in the auction is $1.2m.

Yatai Shipping went bankrupt along with its parent Chaozhou Yatai Energy, a coal trading and shipping company, in 2018. Yatai Energy completed a debt restructuring with a new investor earlier this year.

Ship registration information shows the vessel is currently managed by Cosco Shipping Bulk.

Following the sale, the company’s fleet will be left with two bulkers.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.