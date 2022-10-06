Charges continue stacking up over stolen Shell marine gasoil in Singapore

Three bunker clerks were charged in Singapore court for receiving a total of over S$43m ($30m) worth of marine gasoil stolen from Shell’s facility in Pulau Bukom.

The authorities slapped 31, 28 and seven charges on Wong Wai Meng, Wong Kuin Wah and Boo Pu Wen respectively under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes Act for their alleged roles between 2014 and 2018 while working for Sentek Marine & Trading.

The trio was also charged with corruption, with each facing 12 offences for allegedly accepting payments from Sentek managing director Pai Keng Pheng of about S$250,000 to S$300,000 to stay out of Singapore to avoid police investigations into the embezzlement.

They are the latest among several to be accused of being involved in the Shell Bukom heist. Sentek is facing 42 charges for acquiring property that it knew was another person’s benefit from criminal conduct, while Pai was also charged with 42 offenses under the same act and additionally faces 30 charges for corruption.

Juandi Pungot, who was branded as one of the masterminds behind the operation, was jailed for 29 years in March for siphoning nearly $89m worth of Shell’s marine gasoil.