Charges laid against Transocean Canada in relation to injury on semi-submersible rig

The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB) has laid two charges against Transocean Canada Drilling Services for alleged offences related to an injury onboard the semi-submersible rig Transocean Barents , in the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador offshore area on September 6, 2019.

Both charges relate to contraventions of the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Marine Installations and Structures Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Transitional Regulations. C-NLOPB officers allege that Transocean failed to ensure a crane was operated in accordance with the regulations and allowed an employee working as a signaller to perform duties other than signalling while a crane was in motion, contrary to the regulations.

The case is scheduled for a first appearance in court in St. John’s, Newfoundland, on October 12.