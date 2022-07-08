Charges laid in relation to 2019 spill from Hibernia platform

The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB) has laid three charges against Hibernia Management and Development Company Ltd. (HMDC) for alleged offences related to a spill of petroleum from the Hibernia platform in the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Area in July 2019.

Two of the three charges relate to contraventions of the Newfoundland Offshore Petroleum Drilling and Production Regulations whereby C-NLOPB Officers allege that HMDC did not ensure that work or activity that was likely to cause pollution ceased without delay; and did not ensure compliance with their management system by failing to follow their processes for managing the associated risks for identified hazards.

The third charge relates to a violation of the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation Act, namely, no person shall cause or permit a spill on or from any portion of the offshore area.

The first appearance in provincial court is scheduled for August 24.