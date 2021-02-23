Chariot to work with Subsea 7 and OneSubsea on Moroccan gas project

Africa focused energy company Chariot Oil & Gas has signed a collaboration agreement with Subsea 7 and OneSubsea’s Subsea Integration Alliance to work together on the front-end design, engineering, procurement, construction, installation and operation of the Anchois Gas Development project in Morocco.

Chariot and Subsea Integration Alliance will work together on front-end engineering support and engineering design work, as well as the engineering, procurement, construction, installation, pre-commissioning and commissioning work, in addition to the operations and maintenance of the facilities.

Stuart Fitzgerald, CEO, of Subsea Integration Alliance, commented: “We are pleased to be starting a journey with Chariot on the exciting Anchois gas development in Morocco. We believe the Subsea Integration Alliance “One-team” collaboration with Chariot will help unlock the planning and execution of the development and uncover the true value of the project for all stakeholders.”

The Anchois Gas Development is located in the Lixus Offshore Licence, for which Chariot has a 75% interest and operatorship with the Moroccan government’s ONHYM holdings the remaining 25% interest.