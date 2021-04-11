EuropeOperations

Charity single launches in support of the Mission to Seafarers

Andrew Cox Andrew CoxApril 12, 2021
A new charity single has been launched in the UK by Daniel Bibby with all proceeds going tor the Mission for Seafarers.

Bibby, a former seafarer, describes his sings as blending the solemn acoustics of folk music with the piercing melodies of indie rock.

Don’t Break Me Up is written from the perspective of a ship travelling to a demolition yard after a long life of service at sea.

There’s also two B sides: Stuck in Galway and Storm on the Mersey Blues, the latter a song about night shifts working on the Mersey Ferries.

Readers can have a listen by clicking here.

Andrew Cox

Andrew Cox

During the 1990s, Dr Andrew Cox was the editor of UK Coal Review and was a regular writer and commentator on the international coal trade and related infrastructure developments. Post-2000, he has been a freelance writer, CPD trainer and project consultant. He focuses on developments in the energy, chemicals, shipping and port sectors.

