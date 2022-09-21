EnvironmentEuropeOperationsTech

Charterers given access to new ship carbon emissions comparison tool

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 21, 2022
0 14 2 minutes read
Piet Sinke / Maasmond Maritime

Today marks the launch of the Siglar Carbon Ship Finder, a digital tool allowing charterers to compare carbon emissions from ships at the click of a button.

The insight given by the new Norwegian tool can be used to reduce emissions and its related carbon cost exposure. It can also kickstart what Siglar Carbon has termed as the commercial decarbonisation of the maritime industry.

“Commercial decarbonisation is when commercial players in the shipping ecosystem make carbon conscious shipping decisions in a profitable way. Factoring carbon emissions and the coming carbon cost into commercial shipping decisions is an efficient way to start reducing shipping emissions on a large scale,” a spokesperson for the company explained, adding that the matter was becoming more pressing with the impending inclusion of shipping into the European Union’s emissions trading scheme.

The best moment to avoid emissions is when planning the shipping of cargo


“The best moment to avoid emissions is when planning the shipping of cargo. Therefore, addressing the charterer’s decisions is vital. If the charterer is not aware of the carbon consequence of this decision, fixing a ship in the spot market can be a major emissions driver,” Siglar Carbon stated in a release.

Dr Roar Adland, professor of shipping at the Norwegian School of Economics, has suggested in the past that as much as 90% of avoidable emissions are driven by commercial decisions that happen long before a shipowner or operator gets involved

“The Ship Finder enables large emissions reductions. In a highly competitive market, where any information is an asset, it can also give smart charterers a competitive edge,” commented Sigmund Kyvik, Siglar Carbon’s CEO, today.

The new tool makes allows users to instantly find the most carbon-efficient ships by ranking the available alternatives according to expected carbon footprint.

To promote transparency and understanding, the estimates are presented in tonnes of CO2 emitted.

“This way apples are compared to apples and charterers can cut through the noise of the variety of calculation models whereas shipowners can promote their carbon performance with the credibility provided by third party validation,” Siglar Carbon explained.

Two years ago some of the biggest names in chartering vowed to make the details of their shipping carbon footprint public, signing up to the Sea Cargo Charter created by the Global Maritime Forum.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 21, 2022
0 14 2 minutes read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button