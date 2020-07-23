Charterers urged to play their part in getting seafarers home

Charterers are urged today to play their part in ensuring crew get home. The latest episode of the Maritime CEO Seafarer Leader Series powered by Ocean Technologies Group features Jacqueline Smith, the maritime coordinator at the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) and Francesco Gargiulo, the CEO of the International Maritime Employers’ Council (IMEC) – the two having worked closely in recent months trying to alleviate the crew change crisis, issuing many joint statements warning of the risks of seafarers working too long at sea.

Both Smith and Gargiulo said in the Wallem Group-sponsored episode that charterers had so far been largely missing from the crew repatriation solution and they could have a very important financial part to play in solving the puzzle. Smith and Gargiulo then went on to highlight what seafarer regulation changes they would like to see in the post-coronavirus era.

Next week the Wallem-sponsored series features the views of seafarers from across the globe.

