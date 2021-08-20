Dry CargoEurope

Chartworld moves for Japanese newcastlemax

Photo of Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowAugust 20, 2021
Lou and George Kollakis-led Chartworld Shipping has dived into the secondhand market, taking the Japanese controlled 203,000 dwt Cape United for around $22m.

The 14-year-old bulker will be the fifth ship Chartworld has in the cape segment and its second newcastlemax added this year. Shipping database Equasis shows Chartworld took over the one year older 206,000 dwt Star Venture in June from another Japanese owner. No price tag was attached to this deal.

Chartworld’s dry cargo arm has been active this year, quietly sealing a string of deals. VesselsValue data shows Charworld has also added three post-panamax sized bulkers from Italian account, Giuseppe Bottiglieri.

