Chelleram juggles bulker fleet

Brokers are surrounding Hong Kong’s most active owner, Chelleram Shipping, eager to have their share of the pie.

This week started with Costamare confirming that it has added the 11-year-old, 55,500 dwt, Darya Lakshmi from Chellaram.

Chellaram started the year selling a one-year older sister ship of Darya Lakshmi and has since stayed busy.

Four ships are reported added while two ships are reported sold.

This week numerous broking reports suggest the Hong Kong-based, Indian owner is reported showing interest in the handysize segment. Multiple brokers are linking Chellaram to the four-year-old 38,000 dwt Ultra Calbuco, a ship noted sold by Ultrabulk for a little under $24m.

The new addition will be the fifth and youngest handy in Chellaram’s 15-ship strong bulker arm.

Chelleram is also ordering ships. Chellaram Shipping reportedly signed up for one 82,000 dwt bulker earlier this month with an option attached at China’s Chengxi Shipyard.