Chellaram seals deal for its most expensive secondhand ship

Vishal Khurana-led bulker outfit Chellaram Shipping has closed its most expensive single deal in the secondhand market to date, adding the two-year-old, 82,000 dwt bulker Zephyrus for just under $37 m. The seller is Argentina’s Interocean.

Hong Kong-based Chellaram’s ongoing fleet renewal process has seen it take two newbuild bunkers this year from Dalian Cosco KHI Shipyarrd.

In total in the secondhand market, VesselsValue indicates that Chellaram has been involved in close to $150m worth of deals so far this year with five ships added and two ships sold.