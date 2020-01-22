Chembulk Tankers appoints new CEO

Chembulk Tankers appoints new CEO

January 23rd, 2020 Americas, Tankers 0 comments

Southport-headquartered chemical tanker owner Chembulk Tankers has appointed Bart Kellehern as its new CEO, replacing David Ellis who has resigned for personal reasons.

Kelleher joined Chembulk in 2016, and has been CFO of the company since early 2019. His previous roles include stints with Principal Maritime Management, Bear Stearns and HSH Nordbank.

Chembulk’s regional heads in Singapore and Connecticut will now report to Kelleher, with CCO Steve Laino also leaving the company.

Solomon Tan replaces Kelleher as CFO, located in Singapore.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.