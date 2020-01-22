Home Sector Tankers Chembulk Tankers appoints new CEO January 23rd, 2020 Grant Rowles Americas, Tankers

Southport-headquartered chemical tanker owner Chembulk Tankers has appointed Bart Kellehern as its new CEO, replacing David Ellis who has resigned for personal reasons.

Kelleher joined Chembulk in 2016, and has been CFO of the company since early 2019. His previous roles include stints with Principal Maritime Management, Bear Stearns and HSH Nordbank.

Chembulk’s regional heads in Singapore and Connecticut will now report to Kelleher, with CCO Steve Laino also leaving the company.

Solomon Tan replaces Kelleher as CFO, located in Singapore.