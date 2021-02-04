Chemikalien Seetransport and Dr. Peters Group form shipmanagement joint venture

German companies Chemikalien Seetransport (CST) and Dr. Peters Group (DPG) have establish a joint venture called CST/DS Shipmanagement to conduct the shipmanagement activities of DPG subsidiaries DS Tankers and DS Schiffahrt.

The headquarters of CST/DS Shipmanagement have been established in Hamburg, within the CST office, and in addition to absorbing most of the DPG fleet, further expansion of the new company is planned within the tanker segment.

Christian Krämer, chairman of Chemikalien Seetransport, commented: “We are looking forward to working with the Dr. Peters Group and are pleased to expand the managed fleet by our group with the foundation of this joint venture. DS Tankers and DS Schiffahrt have an excellent reputation for the technical management of crude oil tankers and other vessels such as bulk carriers and MPPs, complementing our group very well.”

Kristina Salamon, CEO of Dr. Peters Group, added: “We have been driving the strategic realignment of our shipping activities for around a year and a half. By joining forces with Chemikalien Seetransport and the establishment of a joint venture, we have brought together skills, experience and very good employees. This creates a new, strong ship manager with potential for new business and thus for the expansion of the fleet that is managed by CST/DS Shipmanagement GmbH.”