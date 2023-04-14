Chevron and Angelicoussis Group explore ammonia shipping

Chevron is teaming up with Greece’s Angelicoussis Group to explore how tankers can be used to transport ammonia.

Ammonia in its liquid form can be used as an intermediate carrier for hydrogen. The partnership will aim to advance ammonia’s technical and commercial feasibility at scale, particularly as an export for petrochemicals, power, and mobility markets.

The US supermajor said its Chevron Shipping Company and Angelicoussis’ energy transition arm Green Ships will evaluate the ammonia transportation market, existing infrastructure, the safety aspects of ammonia, potential next generation vessel requirements and a preliminary system to transport ammonia between the US Gulf Coast and Europe. Future opportunities will focus on additional global markets, Chevron added.

Commenting via LinkedIn, Mark Ross, president of Chevron Shipping Company, said the new agreement will help develop and progress the marine transportation of ammonia and the use of ammonia as a safe and sustainable marine fuel.

The partnership between the two companies dates back to 2000 and has since grown from conventional vessels to include multiple LNG carriers as well as joint work on energy transition initiatives.

“Through collaborating with Chevron Shipping Company on this study, we aim to make a meaningful contribution to prepare our industries for the transition towards lower carbon operations,” said Maria Angelicoussis, CEO of the Angelicoussis Group, adding: “Combining our many years of experience in seaborne transport of liquid and gaseous energy sources with Chevron’s vast experience in the energy business provides a solid basis for this endeavor.”