Chevron and Crowley invest in maritime hydrogen tech firm Zero Emission Industries

Chevron’s New Energies business unit and US-based shipping and logistics company Crowley have invested in maritime hydrogen technology company Zero Emission Industries (ZEI).

Launched in 2017, ZEI, formerly Golden Gate Zero Emission Marine, develops and sells power systems for a range of marine applications. It is best known for the Sea Change, the first commercial hydrogen fuel cell ferry in the world.

The new undisclosed funds raised in a Series A funding round are expected to enable ZEI to roll out its fully integrated marine power system and scale quickly to meet the demand within the maritime industry for their zero emission propulsion solutions.

“As the maritime industry focuses on lower carbon opportunities, hydrogen is well-suited to address these,” said Austin Knight, vice president of hydrogen for Chevron New Energies. “Chevron believes in the value of partnering to develop hydrogen solutions that have the potential to scale and support a lower carbon world, and this is a step in that direction.”

“Investing in and developing innovative, clean energy solutions such as hydrogen is critical to reaching the maritime industry’s decarbonisation goals. Crowley can only reach net-zero emissions with collaboration that produces new ideas by partners and stakeholders,” said Tom Crowley, the company’s chairman and CEO.

ZEI said the investments from Chevron and Crowley create an integrated value chain from hydrogen production to power systems to vessels. The company added that this collaboration would drive value for end users and partners alike through simplified and “cost-effective fueling and power solutions made specifically for maritime”.

“We believe hydrogen is the best path to energy security and decarbonisation of the maritime industry. Chevron and Crowley bring a wealth of global experience and an ability to scale deployment across the marine market,” said Dr. Joseph Pratt ZEI’s CEO.

“Our intelligent, connected, reliable power systems are the only ones on the market built from the ground-up specifically to meet the rigorous demands of the marine community. Designed to be as easy to install and operate as a marine diesel engine, we are working to build solutions that truly enable the maritime industry to decarbonise without negatively impacting their operations,” added John Motlow, executive vice president of ZEI.