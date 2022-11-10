Chevron and MOL to study CO2 shipping from Singapore to Australia

Chevron Corporation and Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) have signed a joint study agreement on the feasibility of transporting liquified carbon dioxide (CO2) from Singapore to permanent storage locations offshore Australia.

Chevron and MOL will explore the technical and commercial feasibility of initially transporting up to 2.5m tonnes per annum of liquified CO2 by 2030.

The study will complement work to be advanced by a recently announced consortium to explore solutions for large-scale carbon capture, transport and permanent storage of CO2 from Singapore.

Through its part in three joint ventures, Chevron was also recently granted an interest in three greenhouse gas assessment permits offshore Australia.

“Developing safe and reliable CO2 transportation services is a crucial step in developing large scale carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) solutions. We are pleased to partner with MOL to explore commercially-ready solutions to focus on realizing this goal,” said Mark Ross, president of Chevron Shipping Company.

Earlier this year MOL received an approval in principle from ClassNK for its large CO2 carrier design, capable of transporting 1m tons of CO2 every year.

Until now, the movement of carbon dioxide cargoes at sea has been a very niche trade, but a host of developments in the last two years suggest CO2 has a bright future as growing trade.

Last year MOL invested in Norway-based Larvik Shipping, a pioneer in this unique trade.