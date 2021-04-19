Chevron awards Ballymore contract to Worley

Australian offshore engineering company Worley has won a contract from US supermajor Chevron for the integration and subsea tie-back engineering and design services on the Ballymore oil and gas field located in the Gulf of Mexico.

Under the contract, Worley is supporting both the subsea and topsides designs and will also provide procurement services for topsides.

The topsides services and project management will be executed by Worley’s US Gulf Coast team, while its unit Intecsea will execute the subsea portion of the project. Support will also be provided by Worley’s office in India.

Ballymore is a large oil and gas discovery located in the Mississippi Canyon protraction area in 1,993 m of water. The field was discovered by Chevron (60% operator) and Total (40%) in December 2017.

Financial details of the contract have not been disclosed.