Chile positions itself as a future fuel provider with green corridor announcement

Today, the Ministry of Energy in Chile and the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping announced a formal agreement to establish a network of green corridors allowing for green maritime transportation of goods in and out of Chile. The project will include direct support from the Ministry of Transport and Telecommunications, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as the South American nation, the longest country in the world, tries to position itself as supplier of future green fuels. The Chilean news follows a flurry of similar green corridor news in recent months since the movement to develop them was made official at COP 26 in Glasgow last November.

The first project step will comprise the mapping and assessment of the most promising green corridors in the region, based on emission intensity, fuel availability, distance to ports, vessel segments, routes and cargo types, among other relevant aspects. This work will be completed in 2022, and it will pave the way for the deployment of selected green corridors in the coming years. The Chilean coastline is a strategic place to foster the supply of clean, zero-emissions maritime fuels



Chilean minister of energy, Claudio Huepe, said: “Chile is a country with an outstanding renewable availability. Particularly blessed regions such as Magallanes and Antofagasta, which present massive wind and solar potentials make the Chilean coastline a strategic place to foster the supply of clean, zero-emissions maritime fuels. By working together with the territories and local governments, Chile will support the long-term emissions reduction of the national and international maritime sector.”

Chile, a sun-drenched, wind-rich nation with a 4,000 km coastline, has been trumpeting its green hydrogen potential for a number of years. It issued a National Green Hydrogen Strategy two years ago in which it was noted: “What we lack in size, we more than make up for in potential. In the desert in the North, with the highest solar irradiance on the planet, and in the Patagonia in the South, with strong and consistent winds, we have the renewable energy potential to install 70 times the electricity generation capacity we have today. This abundant renewable energy will enable us to become the cheapest producer of green hydrogen on Earth.” This abundant renewable energy will enable us to become the cheapest producer of green hydrogen on Earth

The Chilean green corridor announcement comes only a few days after the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping launched the European Green Corridors Network with five north European ports.

In related news, German carrier Hapag-Lloyd has become the latest company to sign up as a corporate strategic partner with the Copenhagen-based decarbonisation research body.